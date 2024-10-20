Cedrus LLC Buys Shares of 8,246 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 73,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

BLOK opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.