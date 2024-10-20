Cedrus LLC Invests $433,000 in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Cedrus LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Cedrus LLC owned approximately 1.73% of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the second quarter valued at $11,272,000.

Get FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar alerts:

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TDVI opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.18. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Profile

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.