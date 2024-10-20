Cedrus LLC Invests $456,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after buying an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
