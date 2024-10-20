Cedrus LLC Purchases 13,475 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedrus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after buying an additional 2,105,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

