Cedrus LLC Purchases 1,533 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cedrus LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

