Cedrus LLC Takes Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FICS opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

