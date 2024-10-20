CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 10,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 2,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.68 and a beta of 0.10.
CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.
About CFSB Bancorp
CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
