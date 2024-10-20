Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,014,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,445,000 after acquiring an additional 596,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

