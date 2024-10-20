Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 3.4 %
CHEK stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.36. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
About Check-Cap
