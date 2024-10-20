Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 193,545 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $32,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DexCom by 13.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.