Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $392.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.80 and its 200 day moving average is $363.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $393.71. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.