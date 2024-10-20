Chicago Capital LLC Has $54.63 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 3.03% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $54,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,248. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,613 shares of company stock worth $5,255,692. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.