Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $153.03 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

