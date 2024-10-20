Chicago Capital LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $96,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,549,000. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.50. The stock has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

