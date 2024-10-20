Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL opened at $174.69 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $484.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

