Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 921,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $69,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

