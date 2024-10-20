Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 62,552 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 150.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,612 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

