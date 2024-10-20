Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 6,807 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $91,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

