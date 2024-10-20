Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned 2.69% of OmniAb worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OABI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. OmniAb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 287.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

