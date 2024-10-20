Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NET. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

NYSE:NET opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -171.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,940,697.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,092,901.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,552 shares of company stock valued at $41,631,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

