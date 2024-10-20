CNB Bank Has $726,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $33,007,175. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE STZ opened at $241.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.64 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

