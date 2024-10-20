CNB Bank Sells 153 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

