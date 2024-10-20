CNB Bank Sells 2,383 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.5 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.