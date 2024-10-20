CNB Bank Sells 266 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

