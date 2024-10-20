Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $24.60 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.24. The company has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

