Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,249 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $28,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,908 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19,850.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,016,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,996 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,265,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $139,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

