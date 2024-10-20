Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $100.46 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CL. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

