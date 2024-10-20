Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.20. The stock had a trading volume of 651,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

