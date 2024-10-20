Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,517,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.41. 1,369,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,768. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

