Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.52. 364,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

