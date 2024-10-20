Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.09% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. 389,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

