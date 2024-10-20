Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

CMA stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

