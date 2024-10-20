Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 161,811 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $72,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.