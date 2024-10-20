Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.93% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $69,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

