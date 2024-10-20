Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $62.41 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $62,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

GSLC opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.60.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

