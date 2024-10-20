Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,345,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $80,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after buying an additional 1,311,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,467,000 after buying an additional 883,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after acquiring an additional 670,052 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

