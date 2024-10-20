Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,920 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $95,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ opened at $55.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

