Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 31,127 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,127 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $74,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 3,963,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,213,161. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

