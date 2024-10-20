Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $43.67. 7,666,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,440. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

