Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.