Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 149.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 332,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.45. 2,810,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,773. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

