Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,501,000 after buying an additional 167,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,873,000 after buying an additional 189,635 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,003. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.