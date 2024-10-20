Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. 1,495,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

