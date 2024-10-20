Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.