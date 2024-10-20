Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

CAG stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

