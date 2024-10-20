ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

