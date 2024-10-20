Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is McBroom & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 4.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.