Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Coty Trading Down 1.5 %

Coty stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Coty has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. M&G Plc raised its position in Coty by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 149,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Coty by 733.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Coty by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,064,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 376,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

