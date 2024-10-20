Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives C$10.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.25. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.