Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.32. Crane NXT has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 64.1% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crane NXT by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

